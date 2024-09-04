© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Haircuts in Space, Tutus, and the Nasal Ranger

By Mike Danforth,
Ian ChillagHeena Srivastava
Published September 4, 2024 at 2:52 PM EDT
Do you smell? We have a way to tell.
Getty Images
Do you smell? We have a way to tell.

Mike and Ian are back. On this episode: how to cut your hair in space, how to clean your tutu, and how to tell if you smell.

You can email your burning questions to howto@npr.org.

How To Do Everything is available without sponsor messages for supporters of Wait Wait Don't Tell Me+, who also get bonus episodes of Wait Wait Don't Tell Me featuring exclusive games, behind-the-scenes content, and more. Sign up and support NPR at plus.npr.org.

How To Do Everything is produced by Heena Srivastava. Engineering help from Patrick Murray.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Mike Danforth
Mike Danforth joined Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! in 2000. In his time at the show, Mike has done everything from book guests, manage the staff limericist, negotiate venue contracts, host a podcast, and do what he can to stop Peter Sagal from making fart jokes. In 2018, Mike won third place in Urban Prairie Waldorf School Pie Contest (Grown Ups Favorite). [Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ian Chillag
Heena Srivastava