How Japan is trying to solve the problem of shrinking villages

By Anthony Kuhn,
Darian WoodsJulia RitcheyKate ConcannonChie Kobayashi
Published September 4, 2024 at 4:42 PM EDT
Hachiro Koganezawa, 90, farms flowers and vegetables on a plot of land outside Nanmoku in Japan. (Anthony Kuhn/NPR)
Anthony Kuhn
/
NPR
Hachiro Koganezawa, 90, farms flowers and vegetables on a plot of land outside Nanmoku in Japan. (Anthony Kuhn/NPR)

The once-thriving Japanese hamlet of Nanmoku was known for its silk and timber industries. Today, it is the country's most aged village, with two-thirds of residents over age 65. On today's show, how the Japanese government is trying to address rural depopulation and attract younger residents to villages like Nanmoku.

Chie Kobayashi