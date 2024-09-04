© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Israel Mourns Dead Hostages; Gaza Civilians Don't Know Where to Go

By Kat Lonsdorf,
Hadeel Al-ShalchiAnas BabaGreg Dixon
Published September 4, 2024 at 9:50 AM EDT
Mourners gather by the grave of killed US-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin whose body was recovered with five other hostages in Gaza, during the funeral at Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem on September 2.
Mourners gather by the grave of killed US-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin whose body was recovered with five other hostages in Gaza, during the funeral at Givat Shaul cemetery in Jerusalem on September 2.

Israel mourns six hostages, who were captured during the October 7th attacks by Hamas, and found by the Israeli military in Gaza, recently killed. We go to the funeral of one of the hostages, in Jerusalem.

And in Gaza, nearly all residents have been displaced multiple times by evacuation orders from the Israeli military, into so-called humanitarian safe zones. We get a glimpse of what life is like in these overcrowded areas.

For more coverage of all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates

