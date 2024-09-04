Israel Mourns Dead Hostages; Gaza Civilians Don't Know Where to Go

Israel mourns six hostages, who were captured during the October 7th attacks by Hamas, and found by the Israeli military in Gaza, recently killed. We go to the funeral of one of the hostages, in Jerusalem.

And in Gaza, nearly all residents have been displaced multiple times by evacuation orders from the Israeli military, into so-called humanitarian safe zones. We get a glimpse of what life is like in these overcrowded areas.

For more coverage of all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates

Copyright 2024 NPR