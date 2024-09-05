© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Equal Rights Amendment advocates urge local leaders to take action

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published September 5, 2024 at 5:38 AM EDT
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh delivers remarks alongside ERA advocates outside city hall, Sept. 4.
Abigail Connolly
/
WRVO
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh delivers remarks alongside ERA advocates outside city hall, Sept. 4.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is joining mayors from across the county in signing a petition to pass a federal Equal Rights Amendment.

Advocacy group Sign4ERA is meeting mayors from across the state this week, inviting them to sign the petition and raise awareness on the federal Equal Rights Amendment. Former New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney is leading the charge. As the founder of Sign4ERA, she said recent momentum is making a big difference.

"I have worked on this for 30 years and we are closer now than we have ever been," Maloney said. "We have 214 signatures, we need 218, we only need four more."

In a rally outside city hall, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh signed a national petition calling on Congress to recognize the ERA. He said he hopes his signature inspires change, and Syracuse is a perfect place to do that.

"Syracuse has always been on the forefront of civil rights issues, from being a prominent location on the Underground Railroad to advocating for women's suffrage, this is what we do in Syracuse, we stand up for what we believe in," Walsh said.

Sign4ERA also delivered letters to Congressman Brandon Williams' Syracuse office, urging him to sign the petition and support the amendment.
Regional NewsBen WalshEqual Rights Amendmentadvocacy
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
