Is there any juice left in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice?'

By Glen Weldon,
Regina G. BarberPriya KrishnaKristen MeinzerHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published September 6, 2024 at 12:18 PM EDT
Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Warner Bros Pictures
Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

There's a reason Beetlejuice was a hit back in 1988: it delivered both the spectacle and big stars of a major studio film, and the hilarious, weird vision of director Tim Burton. Now he returns with the sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — which stars Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Michael Keaton, and Jenna Ortega. But does Beetlejuice Beetlejuice capture any of the original's silly, surreal, singular magic? Should it even try?

Glen Weldon
Regina G. Barber
Priya Krishna
