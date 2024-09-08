© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Sunday Puzzle: Antonyms Attract

By Will Shortz
Published September 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. Change one letter in each of them to get a pair of antonyms.

Ex. Bloat & Sick --> Float & Sink

  1. Bread & Marrow
  2. Expansive & Cheat
  3. Worn & Pray
  4. Brine & Broom
  5. Throb & Watch
  6. Heaved & Well
  7. Plaid & Fanny
  8. Oven & Closet

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Ethan Kane, of Albuquerque, N.M. Name a famous TV personality of the past. Drop the second letter of this person's last name, and phonetically the first and last names together will sound like a creature of the past. What celebrity is this?

Challenge answer: Dinah Shore —> Dinosaur

Winner: DJ Boyd of Northville, Michigan

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Oregon. Take the name of a watercraft that contains an odd number of letters. Remove the middle letter and rearrange the remaining ones to name a body of water. What words are these?

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
