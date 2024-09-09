© 2024 WRVO Public Media
'A Pair of Wings' draws inspiration from Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman to fly

Published September 9, 2024 at 10:16 AM EDT
Henry Holt and Co.

Carole Hopson wanted to be a pilot since childhood, but it wasn't until her mid-30s that she learned about Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman to earn her pilot's license in 1921. Coleman's story not only encouraged Hopson to pursue her own career as a commercial pilot, but it also inspired A Pair of Wings, Hopson's first novel. In today's episode, Hopson speaks with NPR's Michel Martin about Coleman's groundbreaking path and about Hopson's own experience as one of few women of color working as a pilot for a major airline.

