NPR’s “Climate Solutions Week: The Future of Food”

September 9, 2024; Washington, D.C. — Today, NPR is launching its second Climate Solutions Week highlighting the connections between food and climate change. “Climate Solutions Week: The Future of Food” will feature stories on broadcast shows, podcasts, and NPR.org, looking at how the food we eat affects the climate and how the climate affects our food.

This is the second year NPR is dedicating a week of special coverage to the current state of climate change, its impact and innovators at the forefront of potential solutions.

“Climate Solutions Week offers robust reporting from NPR and Member station journalists that are dedicated to exploring and sharing stories about climate change and the way it impacts our daily lives,” said Edith Chapin, Senior Vice President, Editor in Chief and acting Chief Content Officer for NPR. “In our second year, we look forward to bringing even more attention to the urgency and importance of this topic.”

“Climate Solutions Week: The Future of Food” is made possible by NPR’s Climate Desk, launched in 2022, and the NPR Network. NPR and Member station journalists worked together to report stories that focus on how people, communities, and industries are working to create a more sustainable world.

This year’s lineup will include stories featured on Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend All Things Considered, Here and Now, and the podcasts, Short Wave, UpFirst and Life Kit. They will cover topics such as:

The challenges for winemakers amid rising temperatures

Reducing food waste at home

Diet changes that reduce emissions and could help water levels in the Colorado River

Food scarcity in developing countries

How scientists in Washington State are creating a climate-friendly loaf of bread

The carbon footprint of meal and grocery deliveries

Gas stoves and health risks

Sustainable cocoa-free chocolate production in Germany

Meat production and pollution, and more.

“Food accounts for a third of the climate-heating pollution people put into the atmosphere. That’s enormous. That’s more than all our cars, planes and ships,” said Neela Banerjee, chief editor of NPR’s Climate Desk. “But if what we grow and eat is a big problem, changing that can also make a big difference. During Solutions Week, we want to show audiences that people have the power to curb climate change through the decisions we make about our food.”

More information about “Climate Solutions Week: The Future of Food” and all related stories can be found at npr.org/climateweek .

