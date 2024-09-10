© 2024 WRVO Public Media
How Medicare fraud became Miami's vice

By Darian Woods,
Wailin WongAngel CarrerasKate Concannon
Published September 10, 2024 at 9:21 AM EDT
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In 2019, Philip Esformes went on trial for one of the biggest Medicare fraud cases in history. His longtime family rabbi said Philip Esformes was an upstanding citizen ... when he lived in Chicago.

Malcolm Gladwell was fascinated by this case and the prospect of a city changing a man. He covers this in his forthcoming book Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering.

Today on the show: How Miami became known as the capital of Medicare fraud. We learn what went wrong in South Florida and what it says about how places may change our behavior.

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money.
Wailin Wong
Wailin Wong is a long-time business and economics journalist. She is a host of The Indicator from Planet Money.
Angel Carreras
Angel Carreras is an assistant producer for The Indicator from Planet Money.
Kate Concannon
Kate Concannon is the Supervising Senior Editor at The Indicator from Planet Money.