In 'We're Alone,' Edwidge Danticat's essays extend an invitation to be together

Published September 10, 2024 at 9:10 AM EDT
Graywolf Press

Edwidge Danticat is known for her novels and short stories. But her new book, We're Alone, is a collection of eight wide-ranging essays. These essays touch on intimate and historical topics: Danticat's past and present, the history of Haiti, parenting, migration and the author's connection to her literary heroes. In today's episode, Danticat speaks with NPR's Ari Shapiro about the complexity of nostalgia and the Haiti she remembers.

Copyright 2024 NPR

