The Contenders, Vol. 16: The songs we can't stop playing this week

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre,
Lars GotrichRobin Hilton
Published September 10, 2024 at 9:09 AM EDT
Angélica Garcia's "El Que" is one of the songs we can't stop playing this week.
Shervin Lainez
/
Courtesy of the artist
The latest update to our running list of the year's best songs includes the wild, shape-shifting rock of Caleb Landry Jones, dystopian grooves from Angélica Garcia, a searing look at infidelity from singer-songwriter Damien Jurado and more.

Alt.Latino's Anamaria Sayre joins NPR Music producer Lars Gotrich and host Robin Hilton as they share their latest contenders for the best tracks of 2024.

Featured songs and artists:

1. Caleb Landry Jones: "Hey Dawn," from Hey Gary, Hey Dawn
2. Angélica Garcia: "El Que," from Gemelo
3. Damien Jurado & The Fremont Abbeye: "Sheets ('24)," from Sheets ('24)
4. Laura Marling: "Patterns," from Patterns In Repeat
5. Carlos Ares: "Cigarra," from Peregrino
6. Melt-Banana: "Stopgap," from 3+5

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
Lars Gotrich
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
