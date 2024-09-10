The Contenders, Vol. 16: The songs we can't stop playing this week

The latest update to our running list of the year's best songs includes the wild, shape-shifting rock of Caleb Landry Jones, dystopian grooves from Angélica Garcia, a searing look at infidelity from singer-songwriter Damien Jurado and more.

Alt.Latino's Anamaria Sayre joins NPR Music producer Lars Gotrich and host Robin Hilton as they share their latest contenders for the best tracks of 2024.

Featured songs and artists:

1. Caleb Landry Jones: "Hey Dawn," from Hey Gary, Hey Dawn

2. Angélica Garcia: "El Que," from Gemelo

3. Damien Jurado & The Fremont Abbeye: "Sheets ('24)," from Sheets ('24)

4. Laura Marling: "Patterns," from Patterns In Repeat

5. Carlos Ares: "Cigarra," from Peregrino

6. Melt-Banana: "Stopgap," from 3+5

