The SMACKDOWN: Gucci Mane vs. Angela Davis vs. Sun Ra

By Brittany Luse,
Joseph KingCody ShortBarton GirdwoodJessica PlaczekCorey Antonio Rose
Published September 10, 2024 at 9:09 AM EDT
Who will win today's cage match?

Welcome to The Smackdown! For the next several weeks Brittany is hosting debates in cities and regions across the United States to find out who and what are the most influential things from those places.

This episode Brittany lands in Birmingham, Alabama, and debates with Gulf States Newsroom sports & culture reporter Joseph King and AL.com culture reporter Cody Short. There will be winners. There will be losers. There will be surprises.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Joseph King
Cody Short
Barton Girdwood
Jessica Placzek
Corey Antonio Rose
