Why grocery delivery or meal kits could lower your carbon footprint

By Scott Neuman,
Emily KwongJessica YungRebecca Ramirez
Published September 10, 2024 at 9:15 AM EDT
In some cases, food delivery can be a more climate-friendly option than cooking at home, which often requires multiple trips to the grocery store.
choochart choochaikupt
/
Getty Images
In some cases, food delivery can be a more climate-friendly option than cooking at home, which often requires multiple trips to the grocery store.

Climate change is affecting our food, and our food is affecting the climate. NPR is dedicating a week to stories and conversations about the search for solutions.

Since the height of the pandemic, there has been a boom in the use of food delivery services. It's no longer necessary to step foot in a grocery store, when you can easily order takeout from DoorDash, groceries from Instacart, meal kits from HelloFresh.

Day 2 of NPR's Climate Solutions Week is all about the environmental impact of how we shop for our food. So this episode, NPR correspondent Scott Neuman reports on a question we've all wanted to know the answer to: What is the impact of getting food delivered on our carbon footprint?

This episode was produced by Jessica Yung and edited by Rebecca Ramirez, who also checked the facts.

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Jessica Yung
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
