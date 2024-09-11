NPR Music Celebrates Latino Heritage Month with El Tiny and New Alt.Latino Podcast Episodes

September 11, 2024; Washington, D.C. — As part of this year's Latino Heritage Month festivities, NPR Music is excited to spotlight the diverse world of Latin music with the return of El Tiny and new episodes from the Alt.Latino podcast. For the fourth consecutive year, NPR Music's Alt.Latino co-hosts Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras will curate a stellar lineup of Latin American and spanish artists and genres, beginning September 16.

This year's El Tiny series features an exciting roster of 11 new artists, including iconic names such as Juanes, Sheila E, Eladio Carrion, The Marias and more.

The theme for this year's celebration is "Love," a theme that will resonate throughout both the El Tiny series and the new programming of the Alt.Latino podcast. The series and podcast episodes will explore the expression of latino identity and emotion of love through music.

““It’s our fourth year taking over the Tiny Desk for the nationally billed Hispanic Heritage Month. said Anamaria Sayre. “This year, we’re doing what we do best and leaning into love. Because we know better than anyone that when our people talk about love, we do so deeply and in its entirety.”

Felix Contreras added, “El Tiny is a chance to put the spotlight on a wide variety of musical styles, genres and cultures that exist in Latin Music. For us every month is a Heritage Month but El Tiny is a chance to put a bunch of them in a row and be wowed!”

Tune in to NPR Music's El Tiny starting September 16 and catch new weekly episodes of the Alt.Latino podcast to join in the celebration of Latin music and heritage. Listen: HERE .

Watch Tiny Desk concerts at npr.org/tinydesk and hear Alt.Latino on Apple Podcasts, NPR.org , Spotify , or wherever podcasts are available.

