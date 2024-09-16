© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

These states will decide the election. We are going to all of them to talk to voters

By NPR Staff
Published September 16, 2024 at 6:28 PM EDT

Just a handful of states will decide the 2024 presidential election.

NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered is going to seven of these states to speak to voters and explore the issues that matter most to them — and gauge how these states are likely to swing in 2024.

Loading...

» Listen on Morning Edition // Find your local station «

» Listen on All Things Considered // Find your local station «

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPRNPR Top Stories
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff