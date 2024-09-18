Fighting back on book bans

With the new school year under way, B.A. Parker brings us the last in our book ban series. Parker reconnects with her high school English teacher to discuss what books she read back in the day are now off-limits. Then Parker checks in with a student fighting to keep books in the hands of teenagers in Texas. And we hear from a librarian in rural Idaho, with the same goal, but a very different tactic — she's standing up to a new law by making her library "adults only."

Copyright 2024 NPR