Israel rigged pagers and radios to explode across Lebanon

On Tuesday, electronic pagers belonging to members of Hezbollah became small bombs, exploding almost simultaneously across Lebanon. The blasts killed at least a dozen people – including two children – and wounded thousands more, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Then, on Wednesday – barely 24 hours after the first synchronized attack – more communication devices used by the militant group detonated across southern Lebanon. The Lebanese health ministry reports that the second round of explosions killed at least 14 people and injured several hundred.

Hezbollah has blamed Israel for the attack. And while Israel's military declined to comment, a U.S. official told NPR that Israel privately claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted at the "excellent achievements" by Israel's military and intelligence branches. He said Israel was at "the beginning of a new era in this war."

The two unprecedented attacks come at a time when ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in Gaza have stalled, and tensions between Israel and Hezbollah continue to grow.

Shock in Lebanon.

NPR's Jane Arraf says the attack has rattled Lebanon.

"It's hard to explain just how used to bad things happening Lebanese are," she told All Things Considered host Ari Shapiro, "but this has been largely a conflict involving warplanes, artillery, drones."

As a result, Tuesday's attack was especially shocking, Arraf says.

Hezbollah fighters, officials and office staff often use the messaging devices targeted in the attacks for communications. Many of the casualties were Hezbollah fighters, medics and office workers, but many nearby civilians were also caught in the blasts.

According to Lebanese health minister Firas Abiad, most of the injuries people sustained were to the abdomen, legs, hands, face and eyes. Reuters said it viewed footage that showed many of the pagers buzzing, then exploding as people reached for them.

What this could mean for the region.

After Hamas attacked Israel last October 7, Hezbollah fired rockets across the Lebanese border into Israel in support of Hamas. Israel and Hezbollah have been at low-grade war since then.

This week's attacks mark a surprising development that could deter Hezbollah from further escalating its attacks on Israel in the short term at least.

Security experts in the region say Hezbollah's communications have been hijacked, thousands of their operatives are wounded and there is likely deep suspicion within the group over who collaborated with Israel to orchestrate the attack.

Amer Al Sabaileh, a Jordanian security expert, says Hezbollah might not be in any condition to fight an all-out war with Israel: "You don't know the level of infiltration, and what next surprise Israel is preparing for you."

