What are Trump's economic plans?

With less than two months before election day in the U.S., there's still a lot to learn about both major candidates' economic platforms. Today we look at some key proposals fromDonald Trump for a second term, including tariffs and immigration. Tomorrow: Kamala Harris' plans.

Related listening:

Bad economics, smart politics (Apple / Spotify)

How much do presidents ACTUALLY influence the economy? (Apple / Spotify)

Do immigrants really take jobs and lower wages? (Apple / Spotify)

Why tariffs are SO back (Apple / Spotify)

What is Trumponomics?

Trump vs. Red Tape

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

Copyright 2024 NPR