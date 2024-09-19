© 2024 WRVO Public Media
What are Trump's economic plans?

Published September 19, 2024 at 9:37 AM EDT
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

With less than two months before election day in the U.S., there's still a lot to learn about both major candidates' economic platforms. Today we look at some key proposals fromDonald Trump for a second term, including tariffs and immigration. Tomorrow: Kamala Harris' plans.

