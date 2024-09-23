Breaking the Bond: How bail reform changed Houston's criminal justice system

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.

It's been nearly 5 years since cash bail was removed for most people charged with misdemeanors in Harris County, Texas, home to Houston. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd heads to Harris County for a special series on how bail reform has changed the criminal justice system there.

And, North Carolina is a critical swing state in this year's presidential election. Democrat Kimberly Harding and Republican Dallas Woodhouse explain how they're organizing voters in the state.

Then, in his new book, "Category Five: Superstorms and the Warming Oceans that Feed Them," author Porter Fox explores the vital role that oceans play in weather and climate change.

