Breaking the Bond: How bail reform changed Houston's criminal justice system

Published September 23, 2024 at 4:05 PM EDT
A sign advertises bail bonds in Harris County, Texas.
Wilder Fleming
/
Wilder Fleming/Here & Now
A sign advertises bail bonds in Harris County, Texas.

It's been nearly 5 years since cash bail was removed for most people charged with misdemeanors in Harris County, Texas, home to Houston. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd heads to Harris County for a special series on how bail reform has changed the criminal justice system there.

And, North Carolina is a critical swing state in this year's presidential election. Democrat Kimberly Harding and Republican Dallas Woodhouse explain how they're organizing voters in the state.

Then, in his new book, "Category Five: Superstorms and the Warming Oceans that Feed Them," author Porter Fox explores the vital role that oceans play in weather and climate change.

