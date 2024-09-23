© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'If You Can Keep It': The Ins And Outs Of Campaign Donations

Published September 23, 2024 at 4:39 PM EDT
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
SAUL LOEB
/
AFP via Getty Images
In this edition of If You Can Keep It, we're focusing on campaign donations – where those funds come from and where they go.

New data from the Federal Election Commissions reveals how much the campaigns have raised and spent for the month of August. It was the first full month of fundraising for Vice President Kamala Harris since she became the Democratic nominee. How did she do?

You might also be inundated with texts and emails from election campaigns asking for contributions.

How are those contributions spent? What impact do your contributions have overall?

