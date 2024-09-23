In 'Who's That Girl?' Eve reflects on her time in a male-dominated hip-hop industry

With songs like "Let Me Blow Ya Mind," "Satisfaction" and "Tambourine," Eve's music was a staple of early 2000s hip-hop. In her new memoir, Who's That Girl? Eve and co-author Kathy Iandoli detail the rocky path to the rapper's success. In today's episode, Eve speaks with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe about coming up in a male-dominated hip-hop industry. They discuss an early-career setback, female representation in hip-hop today and why Eve disagrees with being called a "kept woman."

