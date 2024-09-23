© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Would long-range missiles for Ukraine pull the U.S. into a war with Russia?

Published September 23, 2024 at 8:56 AM EDT
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi (L) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) shake hands during a meeting on May 14, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. U.S.
Global Images Ukraine
/
Global Images Ukraine via Getty
It's been more than two and half years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since then, the U.S. and its NATO allies have slowly and incrementally provided military assistance to Ukraine.

In recent months, Ukraine has been pressing for American long-range missiles with the ability to strike deep into Russia. But some officials fear that providing such weapons could place the U.S. and its allies in direct conflict with Russia.

Host Scott Detrow speaks with Pentagon reporter Tom Bowman.

