'City in Ruins' is the finale of the Danny Ryan trilogy–and of Don Winslow's career

Novelist Don Winslow says City in Ruins is his last book. The third novel in the author's Danny Ryan trilogy completes the series, a contemporary crime epic that draws inspiration from Greek and Roman classics like The Aeneid. In today's episode, Winslow talks with NPR's Scott Simon about working on this trilogy over the course of 30 years and his kinship with the novels' protagonist. They also discuss Winslow's decision to retire, which he says is partially motivated by a desire to invest more energy into political activism.

