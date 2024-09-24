© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The Contenders, Vol. 17: The songs we can't stop playing this week

By Robin Hilton,
Tom Huizenga
Published September 24, 2024 at 9:03 AM EDT
Colin Steton's "Hollowing," from his latest album The love it took to leave you, is one of our contenders for the year's best songs.

Our latest update to NPR Music's running list of the year's best songs includes a slice of pop perfection from Oso Oso, and a whole bunch of sonic ear candy that unfolds in the instrumental work of saxophonist Colin Stetson, composer Christopher Rountree, cellist and sound collagist Lia Kohl and more, including the music of Philip Glass performed by mezzo-soprano Emily D'Angelo.

NPR Music's Tom Huizenga joins host Robin Hilton as they share the songs they can't stop playing this week.

Featured songs and artists:

1. Oso Oso: "dog without its bark," from life till bones
2. Christopher Rountree: "Almanac," from 3BPM
3. Colin Stetson: "Hollowing," from The love it took to leave you
4. Emily D'Angelo: "Freezing," from Freezing
5. Lia Kohl: "Tennis Court Light, Snow," from Normal Sounds
6. Gabriela Ortiz: Kauyumari, from Revolución Diamantina

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
