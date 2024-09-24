The Contenders, Vol. 17: The songs we can't stop playing this week

Our latest update to NPR Music's running list of the year's best songs includes a slice of pop perfection from Oso Oso, and a whole bunch of sonic ear candy that unfolds in the instrumental work of saxophonist Colin Stetson, composer Christopher Rountree, cellist and sound collagist Lia Kohl and more, including the music of Philip Glass performed by mezzo-soprano Emily D'Angelo.

NPR Music's Tom Huizenga joins host Robin Hilton as they share the songs they can't stop playing this week.

Featured songs and artists:

1. Oso Oso: "dog without its bark," from life till bones

2. Christopher Rountree: "Almanac," from 3BPM

3. Colin Stetson: "Hollowing," from The love it took to leave you

4. Emily D'Angelo: "Freezing," from Freezing

5. Lia Kohl: "Tennis Court Light, Snow," from Normal Sounds

6. Gabriela Ortiz: Kauyumari, from Revolución Diamantina

Copyright 2024 NPR