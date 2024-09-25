Alt.Latino talks all the surprise nominations for the 2024 Latin Grammys

Wait a minute — does Alt.Latino actually agree with a lot of the Latin Recording Academy's nominations this year?

Felix Contreras, Anamaria Sayre and reporter Isabella Gomez Sarmiento run through as many of the whopping 58 categories as they can in this episode dissecting the nominations for the upcoming ceremony.

Songs featured in this episode:

Grupo Frontera, "CANSADO DE SUFRIR"

Grupo Frontera and Yahritza y Su Esencia, "LAS FLORES"

Grupo Frontera and Christian Nodal, "Ya Pedo Quién Sabe"

Dayme Arocena, "A fuego lento"

Hamilton de Holanda, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, "Saudade, Saudade"

Kali Uchis and Karol G, "Labios Mordidos"

Karol G, "MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN"

Latin Mafia, "Julieta"

Kevin Aguilar, "Bonita"

Nicolle Horbath, "Carmen"

Nicole Horts, "Bitch3"

Ana Frango Elétrico, "Dela"

Angélica Olivo, Juan Pablo Contreras, and Orquesta Latino Mexicana, "La Minerva - III. Himno a la Mujer"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Suraya Mohamed. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

