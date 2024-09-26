A History of Hezbollah (Throwback)

Hezbollah is a Lebanese paramilitary organization and political party that's directly supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran. In the wake of the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel, and Israel's invasion of Gaza, there have been escalating attacks between Hezbollah and Israel across the border they share.

Today on the show: a history of Hezbollah.

Guests:

Kim Ghattas, journalist and author of Black Wave.

Sune Haugbolle, professor of Global Middle East Studies at Roskilde University in Denmark.

Aurélie Daher, associate professor at Paris-Dauphine University and a Lecturer at Sciences Po Paris, and author of Hezbollah: Mobilization and Power.

Matthew Levitt, professor at Georgetown University and author of Hezbollah: The Global Footprint of Lebanon's Party of God.

