An identity crisis at the heart of the election; plus, disrupting biracial fantasies

By Brittany Luse,
Brittany Luse
Published September 27, 2024 at 9:56 AM EDT
a statue of a farmer and his daughter depicted from Grant Wood's American Gothic painting on the fairgrounds of the Iowa State Fair on August 6, 2014 in Des Moines, Iowa
Scott Olson/Getty Images
a statue of a farmer and his daughter depicted from Grant Wood's American Gothic painting on the fairgrounds of the Iowa State Fair on August 6, 2014 in Des Moines, Iowa

Following the false allegations against the Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, the city received over 30 bomb threats, saw school closures and even the cancellation of a celebration for diversity in arts and culture. Host Brittany Luse talks to NPR Immigration correspondent Jasmine Garsd about what she's learned from her reporting in the region and how all this could tie into a larger Midwest identity crisis.

Then, Brittany is joined by Danzy Senna, author of Colored Television, to talk about how she's seen biracial representation change over the last three decades, and what it means to be in the "Not Like Us" era. They dig into her latest novel and its perspective on racial profiteering.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Liam McBain (he/him) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. He's interested in stories at the margins of culture.
