New Music Friday: The best albums out Sept. 27

As NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Ann Powers discuss on this week's episode, there's a thread of loss running through some of the most notable, thrilling albums out on September 27.

From the self-titled, posthumous album by the Scottish electronic producer SOPHIE to the harsh, grief-stricken synth sounds created by Alan Sparhawk on White Roses, My God, his first solo album following the death of his wife Mimi Parker, who was also his musical partner for decades in the great band Low, tributes to loved ones lost and voices from the beyond abound.

Plus: The star-studded debut album from Toronto poet and songwriter Mustafa, an adventurous bluegrass album (emphasis on grass) by roots champ Billy Strings, reliably adventurous R&B from Bilal and another posthumous release, the final release from the beloved electronic act Broadcast.

Featured albums:

• SOPHIE, SOPHIE

• Mustafa, Dunya

• Alan Sparhawk, White Roses, My God

• Billy Strings, Highway Prayers

• Bilal, Adjust Brightness

• Broadcast, Distant Call: Collected Demos 2000 - 2006 (out Sept. 28)

Other notable albums out Sept. 27:

• Lady Gaga, Harlequin

• Tommy Richman, Coyote

• Mickey Guyton, House on Fire

• Naima Bock, Below A Massive Dark Land

• JD McPherson, Nite Owls

• Rahim Redcar, Hopecore

• Kate Bollinger, Songs From a Thousand Frames of Mind

• Luke Bryan, Mind of a Country Boy

• Pale Waves, Smitten

• Efterklang, Things We Have In Common

• Trace Mountains, Into the Burning Blue

• Serj Tankian, Foundations EP

• Hayden Thorpe, Ness

• Xiu Xiu, "13" Frank Beltrame Italian Stiletto with Bison Horn Grips"

