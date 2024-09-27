The double-edged nature of parenting, mental health and artificial intelligence

There are two sides to every coin — and sometimes our strengths become weaknesses. This hour, TED speakers explore the mixed blessings and volatile flip sides of mental health, parenting and AI.

Guests include developmental psychologist Yuko Munakata, entrepreneur Andy Dunn and AI researcher Yejin Choi.

Original broadcast date: August 11, 2023.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White, Fiona Geiran, James Delahoussaye, Harsha Nahata and Laine Kaplan-Levenson. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi.

Our production staff also includes Matthew Cloutier and Katie Monteleone. Our audio engineers are Patrick Murray and Ko Takasugi-Czernowin.

Copyright 2024 NPR