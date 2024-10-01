Herb Alpert's career as a musician and producer spans over six decades, selling more than 72 million albums worldwide. Herb also co founded A&M Records, which broke artists like Cat Stevens, The Carpenters, Joe Cocker, and Janet Jackson, to name a few. He's earned numerous awards for his work including nine Grammys, a Tony and a 2012 National Medal of Arts award.

When we talked to Alpert back in 2015, he just released his album Come Fly With Me. Since then, he's cut nine more records. His newest album, 50, gets its title because it's his 50th studio album. In honor of his most recent album, we're revisiting our conversation with the music legend.

When Herb last joined Bullseye, he spoke about his brief career as a film actor, how difficult times helped him to become a better musician, and how a severe case of writer's block near the height of his success made him put down his trumpet.

A version of this interview originally aired in January of 2016.

