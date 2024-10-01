I ditched plastic for a week. Here's what I learned

Plastic is everywhere, but it's not great for your health or the planet. NPR's Claire Murashima cut out single-use plastics for a week. Here are her tips if you're looking to do the same.

1. Look for easy swaps where you can. Fill up a reusable water bottle instead of buying a bottle of water. Use bar soap instead of body wash in a plastic container. If you menstruate, consider using a menstrual cup instead of pads or tampons.

2. Cut down on the plastic you ingest. Microplastics and the chemicals from plastics can find their way into your food from packaging, cutting boards, cookware, water bottles and more. Avoiding storing food in plastic containers and swap plastic utensils with alternatives made from wood, glass or metal.

3. Remember: going completely plastic-free is unrealistic. Plastic is everywhere. If you want to make a change, go slow. See what's in your cabinets and trash can so you can make decisions that work for you.

