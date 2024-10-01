© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Ta-Nehisi Coates returns to political writing in his new book 'The Message'

Published October 1, 2024 at 9:12 AM EDT
One World

Ta-Nehisi Coates is no stranger to political writing–or controversy. But his new book, The Message, marks the author's return to nonfiction almost a decade after the publication of Between the World and Me. The new book of essays focuses on Coates' reporting in three central locations: the American South, Palestine and Africa. In today's episode, Coates speaks with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe about books bans and criticism of the author's position on the war in Gaza.

