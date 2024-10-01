© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The Tulsa SMACKDOWN: Rihanna's greatest hits vs. Black Wall Street vs. Route 66

By Barton Girdwood,
Brittany LuseJessica PlaczekKuma RobertsJacob Littlebear
Published October 1, 2024 at 9:04 PM EDT
Tulsa, Oklahoma. Viola Fletcher. Ottowa Gurley. Ester Dean.
Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma. Viola Fletcher. Ottowa Gurley. Ester Dean.

Who will win today's cage match?

Welcome to The Smackdown! For the last few weeks Brittany has been hosting debates in cities and regions across the United States to find out who and what are the most influential things from those places.

This episode Brittany lands in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and debates with KOSU's Jacob Littlebear and Kuma Roberts, co-hosts of Focus: Black Oklahoma. There will be winners. There will be losers. There will be surprises.

Barton Girdwood
Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Jessica Placzek
Kuma Roberts
Jacob Littlebear