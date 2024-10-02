Lyndsay Rush's new book of poems, 'A Bit Much,' was written for poetry skeptics

Lyndsay Rush was never a big fan of poetry. But after discovering the world of internet poets through Instagram, she discovered that writing poetry could be attainable–and fun. Now, Rush is out with a new collection of poems, partially drawn from her popular Instagram account, @maryoliversdrunkcousin. In today's episode, Rush speaks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about the origins of the author's Instagram handle, Rush's reinterpretation of Mary Oliver's poem "Wild Geese," and the book's dedication to Michelle Pfeiffer.

