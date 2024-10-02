© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Mascots, Cheerleaders and Beethoven

By Mike Danforth,
Ian ChillagHeena Srivastava
Published October 2, 2024 at 8:24 AM EDT
Stuck in a giant bratwurst? We can help.
Jenna Meyer/Milwaukee Brewers
This week, Mike and Ian help a caller who's curious about mascot races – with the help of a talking sausage. A police inspector in Finland reveals his creative hack for keeping beaches safe. And a high school cheerleading squad saves the day.

You can email your burning questions to howto@npr.org.

How To Do Everything is hosted by Mike Danforth and Ian Chillag. It is produced by Heena Srivastava. Technical direction from Lorna White.

Mike Danforth
Mike Danforth joined Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! in 2000. In his time at the show, Mike has done everything from book guests, manage the staff limericist, negotiate venue contracts, host a podcast, and do what he can to stop Peter Sagal from making fart jokes. In 2018, Mike won third place in Urban Prairie Waldorf School Pie Contest (Grown Ups Favorite). [Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ian Chillag
Heena Srivastava