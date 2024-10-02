Recapping The 2024 Vice Presidential Debate

We're breaking down what happened in New York City last night on the vice-presidential debate stage. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz faced off against Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Stakes last night were high. It was likely the last debate before Election Day, which is just a month away. Early voting has already begun in many places. According to a New York Times/Siena College poll released on Saturday, the race remains extraordinarily close in key battleground states.

So, what happened last night – and what does it mean for the presidential election?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR