Recapping The 2024 Vice Presidential Debate

Published October 2, 2024 at 3:36 PM EDT
Reporters watch Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz participate in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
Reporters watch Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz participate in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City.

We're breaking down what happened in New York City last night on the vice-presidential debate stage. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz faced off against Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Stakes last night were high. It was likely the last debate before Election Day, which is just a month away. Early voting has already begun in many places. According to a New York Times/Siena College poll released on Saturday, the race remains extraordinarily close in key battleground states.

So, what happened last night – and what does it mean for the presidential election?

