The Trump campaign strategy to demonize Haitian immigrants

By B.A. Parker,
Jasmine GarsdCourtney SteinXavier LopezLeah DonnellaChristina CalaGene DembyJess KungLori LizarragaJasmine Romero
Published October 2, 2024 at 8:23 AM EDT
Photo by Jasmine Garsd

This week, we're looking into the endgame of the racist and false rumors targeting Haitian immigrants. Are the lies being told about migrants across the country part of a strategy to land a bigger lie: that undocumented immigrants could steal the election?

Parker gets into it with our play-cousin, NPR immigration reporter, Jasmine Garsd. Jasmine has been reporting out of Springfield, Ohio, about how Haitian immigrants there have been used to fill labor shortages, but have also been used as convenient political scapegoats.

B.A. Parker
Jasmine Garsd
