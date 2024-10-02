© 2024 WRVO Public Media
'The Wild Robot' is grand and gorgeous, with big feelings

By Liz Metzger,
Stephen ThompsonJessica ReedyMike KatzifA Noah HarrisonNikki Birch
Published October 2, 2024 at 8:22 AM EDT
Lupita Nyong'o voices Roz in The Wild Robot.
Dreamworks
Lupita Nyong'o voices Roz in The Wild Robot.

The Wild Robot is a gorgeous and moving new animated movie from Dreamworks. It follows a helper robot named Roz (Lupita Nyong'o) who washes up on the beach of a remote island and learns to blend in with the wildlife. After an accident, Roz unexpectedly finds herself the caregiver of a baby gosling named Brightbill (Kit O'Connor) Soon, it's learning lessons about parenthood and sacrifice while teaching the animals to work together.

Liz Metzger
[Copyright 2024 NPR]