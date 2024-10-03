© 2024 WRVO Public Media
New evidence unsealed in federal election interference case against Trump

Published October 3, 2024 at 8:58 AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: Special Counsel Jack Smith delivers remarks on a recently unsealed indictment including four felony counts against former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Justice Department on August 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
Trump's Trials, host Scott Detrow speaks with NPR Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson about Special Counsel Jack Smith's January 6th brief.

Federal prosecutors are providing the most detailed look yet — at their election interference case against former President Donald Trump. In court papers unsealed on Wednesday, the Justice Department describes how Trump allegedly conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

