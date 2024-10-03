New evidence unsealed in federal election interference case against Trump

Trump's Trials, host Scott Detrow speaks with NPR Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson about Special Counsel Jack Smith's January 6th brief.

Federal prosecutors are providing the most detailed look yet — at their election interference case against former President Donald Trump. In court papers unsealed on Wednesday, the Justice Department describes how Trump allegedly conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

