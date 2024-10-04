© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Champagne. Neapolitan pizza. Now döner kebabs?

By Willa Rubin,
Darian WoodsJulia RitcheyKate Concannon
Published October 4, 2024 at 9:25 AM EDT
Arif Keles owns Hisar Fresh Food in Schöneberg, Germany, which makes doner kebabs. He is opposed to Turkey's effort to give doners Traditional Specialty Guarantee status in the EU. (Willa Rubin/NPR)
Willa Rubin
/
NPR
Arif Keles owns Hisar Fresh Food in Schöneberg, Germany, which makes doner kebabs. He is opposed to Turkey's effort to give doners Traditional Specialty Guarantee status in the EU. (Willa Rubin/NPR)

In Germany, döner kebabs are more than just an affordable, satisfying street food. They're a symbol of Turkey's culinary influence in the country. Today on the show, how an effort to give doner kebabs a protected status under a little-known EU regulation could dish out some real economic consequences, in Germany and beyond.

Special thanks to Sidney Gennies, Sönke Matschurek, and Maren Möhring.

