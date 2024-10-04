Champagne. Neapolitan pizza. Now döner kebabs?

In Germany, döner kebabs are more than just an affordable, satisfying street food. They're a symbol of Turkey's culinary influence in the country. Today on the show, how an effort to give doner kebabs a protected status under a little-known EU regulation could dish out some real economic consequences, in Germany and beyond.

Special thanks to Sidney Gennies, Sönke Matschurek, and Maren Möhring.

