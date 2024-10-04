© 2024 WRVO Public Media
How do scientists study lightning? With a spy plane and some big storms

By Hannah Chinn,
Emily KwongRegina G. BarberJuana Summers
Published October 4, 2024 at 9:23 AM EDT
Lightning off the coast of the British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean.
Bashaar Tarabay
/
Getty Images
Lightning off the coast of the British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean.

Lightning: It happens all the time, and yet the exact details of how it's made has long eluded scientists. New research out this week in the journal Nature gives new insights into the precursor to lightning — and it has to do with gamma rays. Because gamma rays are found in places like neutron stars and around black holes, yes. But they're also found in thunderstorms!

Want to hear more stories about the science behind natural phenomena? Email us at shortwave@npr.org — we'd love to hear from you!

Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave.
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence.
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics.
