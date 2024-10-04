How do scientists study lightning? With a spy plane and some big storms

Lightning: It happens all the time, and yet the exact details of how it's made has long eluded scientists. New research out this week in the journal Nature gives new insights into the precursor to lightning — and it has to do with gamma rays. Because gamma rays are found in places like neutron stars and around black holes, yes. But they're also found in thunderstorms!

Want to hear more stories about the science behind natural phenomena? Email us at shortwave@npr.org — we'd love to hear from you!

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn and Jason Fuller. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez and Brent Baughman. It was fact-checked by Tyler Jones. The audio engineer was J Czys.

Copyright 2024 NPR