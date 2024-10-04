New Music Friday: The best albums out Oct. 4

NPR Music's Lars Gotrich and Sheldon Pearce round up the most exciting albums out this Friday, and reflect on the history of instrumental music as protest.

Featured albums

• The Smile, Cutouts

• Blood Incantation, Absolute Elsewhere

• Half Waif, Meet Me at the Maypole

• Darius Jones, Legend of e'Boi (The Hypervigilant Eye)

• Yasmin Williams, Acadia

• Godspeed You! Black Emperor, NO​ ​TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28​,​340 DEAD

Other notable albums out Oct. 4

Rock/Alternative/Indie

• A Place To Bury Strangers, Synthesizer

• Ada Lea, notes EP

• Alison Moyet, Key

• Balance and Composure, with you in spirit

• Cumgirl8, the 8th cumming

• Chubby and The Gang, And Then There Was...

• Drug Church, PRUDE

• Fred Thomas, Window in the Rhythm

• Geordie Greep, The New Sound

• Human Impact, Gone Dark

• Jake Bugg, A Modern Day Distraction

• James Bay, Changes All The Time

• Joni Mitchell, Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years 1976-1980

• Karl D'Silva, Love Is A Flame In The Dark

• La Sonora Mazurén, Magnetismo Anímal

• MEMORIALS, Waterslides

• Orla Gartland, Everybody Needs a Hero

• Pete Townshend, Live: In Concert 1985-2001

• Public Service Broadcasting, The Last Flight

• Sex Swing, Golden Triangle

• Sixpence None the Richer, Rosemary Hill EP

• Temples, Other Structures EP

• Trash Boat, Heaven Can Wait

• The Hard Quartet (Stephen Malkmus, Emmett Kelly, Matt Sweeney and Jim White), s/t

• Wild Pink, Dulling the Horns

• V/A, American Football (Covers)

Jazz

• Adrian Younge, Jazz is Dead 021

• Anna Butterss, Mighty Vertebrate

• Michael Mayo, Fly

• Spencer Zahn & Dawn Richard, Quiet in a World Full of Noise

• Weird of Mouth (Mette Rasmussen, Craig Taborn, Ches Smith), s/t

• Ben Wendel, Understory: Live at the Village Vanguard.

Hip-Hop

• 310babii, 310degrees

• Jabee, The Spirit is Willing, but the Flesh is Weak

• Joey Cool, Roller Coaster

• M1llionz, Ghetto Life

• Rome Streetz & Daringer, Hatton Garden Holdup

• Tee Grizzley, Post Traumatic

• Toosii, JADED

Country/Americana/Folk

• Conner Smith, Storyteller EP

• Hayes and The Heathens, s/t

• Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Live From The Ryman Vol. 2

• Jett Holden, The Phoenix

• Joan Shelley, Mood Ring EP

• Little Big Town, The Christmas Record

• Mindy Smith, Quiet Town

• Nate Smith, California Gold

• Noeline Hofmann, Purple Gas EP

• The Wild Feathers, Sirens

• Tucker Wetmore, Waves On A Sunset

Pop

• Andy Grammer, Monster

• Coldplay, Moon Music

• FINNEAS, For Cryin' Out Loud!

• Genevieve Stokes, With a Lightning Strike

• Maya Hawke, Clipped Wings EP

• V/A, Joker: Folie à Deux OST

R&B/Soul

• Leon Bridges, Leon

• Thee Sacred Souls, Got a Story to Tell

Classical

• San Francisco Symphony, Grace: The Music of Michael Tilson Thomas

• Danil Trifonov, My American Story: North

• Maurizio Pollini, Chopin: Preludes, Op. 28

Electronic/Out There

• Alessandro Cortini, NATI INFINITI

• Amnesia Scanner & Freeka Tet, HOAX

• Aphex Twin, Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition)

• Caribou, Honey

• Frost Children x Haru Nemuri, Soul Kiss EP

• James William Blades, Pare De Sufrir OST

• John Davis, Landlines

• Jonah Yano, Jonah Yano & The Heavy Loop

• Maelstrom, The FM Tapes

• Midland, Fragments of Us

• Peni Candra Rini, Wani

• Pharmakon, Maggot Mass

• The Bug, Machines I-V

• Weval, Night Versions EP

• V/A, ELECTRO THROWDOWN: Sci-Fi Inter-Planetary Electro Attack on Planet Earth 1982-89

