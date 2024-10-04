New Music Friday: The best albums out Oct. 4
NPR Music's Lars Gotrich and Sheldon Pearce round up the most exciting albums out this Friday, and reflect on the history of instrumental music as protest.
Featured albums
• The Smile, Cutouts
• Blood Incantation, Absolute Elsewhere
• Half Waif, Meet Me at the Maypole
• Darius Jones, Legend of e'Boi (The Hypervigilant Eye)
• Yasmin Williams, Acadia
• Godspeed You! Black Emperor, NO TITLE AS OF 13 FEBRUARY 2024 28,340 DEAD
Other notable albums out Oct. 4
Rock/Alternative/Indie
• A Place To Bury Strangers, Synthesizer
• Ada Lea, notes EP
• Alison Moyet, Key
• Balance and Composure, with you in spirit
• Cumgirl8, the 8th cumming
• Chubby and The Gang, And Then There Was...
• Drug Church, PRUDE
• Fred Thomas, Window in the Rhythm
• Geordie Greep, The New Sound
• Human Impact, Gone Dark
• Jake Bugg, A Modern Day Distraction
• James Bay, Changes All The Time
• Joni Mitchell, Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years 1976-1980
• Karl D'Silva, Love Is A Flame In The Dark
• La Sonora Mazurén, Magnetismo Anímal
• MEMORIALS, Waterslides
• Orla Gartland, Everybody Needs a Hero
• Pete Townshend, Live: In Concert 1985-2001
• Public Service Broadcasting, The Last Flight
• Sex Swing, Golden Triangle
• Sixpence None the Richer, Rosemary Hill EP
• Temples, Other Structures EP
• Trash Boat, Heaven Can Wait
• The Hard Quartet (Stephen Malkmus, Emmett Kelly, Matt Sweeney and Jim White), s/t
• Wild Pink, Dulling the Horns
• V/A, American Football (Covers)
Jazz
• Adrian Younge, Jazz is Dead 021
• Anna Butterss, Mighty Vertebrate
• Michael Mayo, Fly
• Spencer Zahn & Dawn Richard, Quiet in a World Full of Noise
• Weird of Mouth (Mette Rasmussen, Craig Taborn, Ches Smith), s/t
• Ben Wendel, Understory: Live at the Village Vanguard.
Hip-Hop
• 310babii, 310degrees
• Jabee, The Spirit is Willing, but the Flesh is Weak
• Joey Cool, Roller Coaster
• M1llionz, Ghetto Life
• Rome Streetz & Daringer, Hatton Garden Holdup
• Tee Grizzley, Post Traumatic
• Toosii, JADED
Country/Americana/Folk
• Conner Smith, Storyteller EP
• Hayes and The Heathens, s/t
• Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Live From The Ryman Vol. 2
• Jett Holden, The Phoenix
• Joan Shelley, Mood Ring EP
• Little Big Town, The Christmas Record
• Mindy Smith, Quiet Town
• Nate Smith, California Gold
• Noeline Hofmann, Purple Gas EP
• The Wild Feathers, Sirens
• Tucker Wetmore, Waves On A Sunset
Pop
• Andy Grammer, Monster
• Coldplay, Moon Music
• FINNEAS, For Cryin' Out Loud!
• Genevieve Stokes, With a Lightning Strike
• Maya Hawke, Clipped Wings EP
• V/A, Joker: Folie à Deux OST
R&B/Soul
• Leon Bridges, Leon
• Thee Sacred Souls, Got a Story to Tell
Classical
• San Francisco Symphony, Grace: The Music of Michael Tilson Thomas
• Danil Trifonov, My American Story: North
• Maurizio Pollini, Chopin: Preludes, Op. 28
Electronic/Out There
• Alessandro Cortini, NATI INFINITI
• Amnesia Scanner & Freeka Tet, HOAX
• Aphex Twin, Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition)
• Caribou, Honey
• Frost Children x Haru Nemuri, Soul Kiss EP
• James William Blades, Pare De Sufrir OST
• John Davis, Landlines
• Jonah Yano, Jonah Yano & The Heavy Loop
• Maelstrom, The FM Tapes
• Midland, Fragments of Us
• Peni Candra Rini, Wani
• Pharmakon, Maggot Mass
• The Bug, Machines I-V
• Weval, Night Versions EP
• V/A, ELECTRO THROWDOWN: Sci-Fi Inter-Planetary Electro Attack on Planet Earth 1982-89
