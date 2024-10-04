© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering Sérgio Mendes

Published October 4, 2024 at 9:21 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: Sergio Mendes speaks onstage at Reel To Reel: Sergio Mendes: In The Key Of Joy at The GRAMMY Museum on March 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Rebecca Sapp
/
Getty Images for The Recording A
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: Sergio Mendes speaks onstage at Reel To Reel: Sergio Mendes: In The Key Of Joy at The GRAMMY Museum on March 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

We're taking the moment to remember the life of Sérgio Mendes. He died last month. Mendes was 83 and had been dealing with long COVID for several months.

For a time, Mendes was one of the most famous Brazilian musicians in the world. His band Brasil '66 was at the forefront of a bossa nova explosion that introduced the genre to listeners across the world.

On November 21, 1962, Sérgio Mendes made his Carnegie Hall debut. It was a concert that highlighted bossa nova – which literally translated as "the new trend." At the time, he was 21 years old. Over the next few years, he and a cohort of fellow Brazilian musicians changed popular music in America and the world.

Throughout his career, Mendes collaborated with all sorts of folks, including saxophonist Julian "Cannonball" Adderley, Herb Alpert, Black Eyed Peas, Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monáe and many others.

When Mendes joined us nearly a decade ago he had just released Magic. Mendes talked about how his music evolved over the years and why his encounters with other musicians were so important. He also got into the show at Carnegie Hall that changed music history forever.

A version of this interview originally aired in November of 2014.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts