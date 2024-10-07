© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Fruit flies are hard to swat. Mapping their brain might tell us why

By Regina G. Barber,
Jon HamiltonRachel CarlsonRebecca Ramirez
Published October 7, 2024 at 9:08 AM EDT
The fruit fly connectome contains a wide range of information, from cell types and synapses to neurotransmitters and network properties. Here, cells are color-coded by their defining chemical messenger.
Amy Sterling for FlyWire, Princeton University, (Dorkenwald et al., Nature, 2024)
Fruit fly brains are smaller than a poppy seed, but that doesn't mean they aren't complex. For the first time, researchers have published a complete diagram of 50 million connections in an adult fruit flies brain. The journal Nature simultaneously published nine papers related to this new brain map, called a "connectome." Where a genome shows all the genes in a cell or an organism, a connectome shows all the connections between neurons in a brain.

Until now, only a roundworm and a fruit fly larva had been mapped in this way. Fruit fly brains are more complex and need to react to avoid human swats.

Researchers are already hard at work on a connectome of a mouse brain, which has about 1,000 times more neurons than the brain of a fruit fly.

Read more of science correspondent Jon Hamilton's reporting here.

Want to know more about the future of brain science? Email us at shortwave@npr.org — we might cover it on a future episode!

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact checked by Jon Hamilton. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

Regina G. Barber
Jon Hamilton
Rachel Carlson
Rebecca Ramirez
