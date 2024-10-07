Fruit flies are hard to swat. Mapping their brain might tell us why

Fruit fly brains are smaller than a poppy seed, but that doesn't mean they aren't complex. For the first time, researchers have published a complete diagram of 50 million connections in an adult fruit flies brain. The journal Nature simultaneously published nine papers related to this new brain map, called a "connectome." Where a genome shows all the genes in a cell or an organism, a connectome shows all the connections between neurons in a brain.

Until now, only a roundworm and a fruit fly larva had been mapped in this way. Fruit fly brains are more complex and need to react to avoid human swats.

Researchers are already hard at work on a connectome of a mouse brain, which has about 1,000 times more neurons than the brain of a fruit fly.

