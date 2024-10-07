© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'A Different Man', Sebastian Stan gets a new life, but misses his old one

By Aisha Harris,
Glen WeldonJourdain SearlesLiz MetzgerMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published October 7, 2024 at 9:09 AM EDT
Sebastian Stan in A Different Man.
A24
Sebastian Stan in A Different Man.

The off-beat psycho dramedy A Different Man follows Edward (Sebastian Stan), an aspiring actor living with facial disfigurement. He takes an opportunity to try a new procedure and reconstruct his appearance. But then, he encounters a guy with the same condition he once had, and who lives a fun, fulfilling life. To put it mildly, Edward now has some regrets.

Subscribe to Pop Culture Happy Hour Plus at plus.npr.org/happyhour

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
See stories by Aisha Harris
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
See stories by Glen Weldon
Jourdain Searles
Liz Metzger
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Mike Katzif
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jessica Reedy
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jessica Reedy