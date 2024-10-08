How do you spot a liar? Scientists say it's trickier than you might think

For over a century, people have been inventing technology to catch a liar in the act.

The polygraph was wildly popular in the mid-20th century, until science and federal law cracked down. Then, there was an era of Micro Expression Training. Now, there's talk of using AI to analyze the human voice.

But does any of this even work? What are the inherent risks to relying on a single cue for detecting a lie, and how does that allow bias to creep into judgements of guilt and innocence?

NPR Short Wave hosts Emily Kwong and Regina G. Barber investigate how deception research has changed, why it matters in investigative interviews and why the only surefire form of lie detection may, in fact, be fact-checking.

Throughout the episode, we hear from the following researchers:

We also cover the following deception and lie detection research:

