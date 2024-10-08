How do you spot a liar? Scientists say it's trickier than you might think
For over a century, people have been inventing technology to catch a liar in the act.
The polygraph was wildly popular in the mid-20th century, until science and federal law cracked down. Then, there was an era of Micro Expression Training. Now, there's talk of using AI to analyze the human voice.
But does any of this even work? What are the inherent risks to relying on a single cue for detecting a lie, and how does that allow bias to creep into judgements of guilt and innocence?
NPR Short Wave hosts Emily Kwong and Regina G. Barber investigate how deception research has changed, why it matters in investigative interviews and why the only surefire form of lie detection may, in fact, be fact-checking.
Throughout the episode, we hear from the following researchers:
- Tim R. Levine, distinguished professor of communication studies at the University of Alabama, Birmingham and author of Duped: Truth-Default Theory and the Social Science of Lying
- Ken Alder, professor of history at Northwestern University and author of The Lie Detectors: The History of An American Obsession
- Aldert Vrij, professor of applied social psychology at the University of Portsmouth and author of Detecting Lies and Deceit: Pitfalls and Opportunities
- Timothy Luke, associate professor of psychology at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden
Got another human behavior you want us to investigate, using science? Email us at shortwave@npr.org — we'd love to hear from you!
Today's episode was produced by Hannah Chinn. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.
