How do you spot a liar? Scientists say it's trickier than you might think

By Emily Kwong,
Regina G. BarberHannah ChinnRebecca Ramirez
Published October 8, 2024 at 8:56 AM EDT
allanswart
/
Getty Images
Early inspiration for the polygraph machine came from the creator of Wonder Woman, William Marston. Marston thought there was a link between vital signs and emotions, and that a machine might show that.

For over a century, people have been inventing technology to catch a liar in the act.

The polygraph was wildly popular in the mid-20th century, until science and federal law cracked down. Then, there was an era of Micro Expression Training. Now, there's talk of using AI to analyze the human voice.

But does any of this even work? What are the inherent risks to relying on a single cue for detecting a lie, and how does that allow bias to creep into judgements of guilt and innocence?

NPR Short Wave hosts Emily Kwong and Regina G. Barber investigate how deception research has changed, why it matters in investigative interviews and why the only surefire form of lie detection may, in fact, be fact-checking.

Throughout the episode, we hear from the following researchers:

We also cover the following deception and lie detection research:

Got another human behavior you want us to investigate, using science? Email us at shortwave@npr.org — we'd love to hear from you!

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Today's episode was produced by Hannah Chinn. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Hannah Chinn
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
