The Contenders, Vol. 18: The songs we can't stop playing this week

Every other week we update our running list of the songs we can't stop playing — tracks we love so much they're contenders for the best music of 2024. On this week's show, those tracks include powerful reflections on regret from both beabadoobee and Bon Iver, deep sonic meditations from the composers Nala Sinephro and Jill Fraser, plus experimental cellist Mabe Fratti and and a newly remastered, 20th anniversary edition of Jem's breakout album, Finally Awoken.

NPR Music editor Hazel Cills joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured songs and artists:

1. beabadoobee: "California," from This is How Tomorrow Moves

2. Bon Iver: "S P E Y S I D E," from SABLE

3. Mabe Fratti: "Kravitz," from Sentir que no sabe

4. Jem: "Come On Closer," from Finally Woken (20th Anniversary Remastered Edition)

5. Nala Sinephro: "Continuum 3," from Endlessness

6. Jill Fraser: "Beautiful Summer," from Earthly Pleasures

