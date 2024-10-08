© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Contenders, Vol. 18: The songs we can't stop playing this week

By Hazel Cills,
Robin Hilton
Published October 8, 2024 at 8:50 AM EDT
Beabadoobee's "California," from her album This is How Tomorrow Moves, is one of the tracks we can't stop playing this week.
Jules Moskovtchenko
/
Courtesy of the artist
Beabadoobee's "California," from her album This is How Tomorrow Moves, is one of the tracks we can't stop playing this week.

Every other week we update our running list of the songs we can't stop playing — tracks we love so much they're contenders for the best music of 2024. On this week's show, those tracks include powerful reflections on regret from both beabadoobee and Bon Iver, deep sonic meditations from the composers Nala Sinephro and Jill Fraser, plus experimental cellist Mabe Fratti and and a newly remastered, 20th anniversary edition of Jem's breakout album, Finally Awoken.

NPR Music editor Hazel Cills joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured songs and artists:

1. beabadoobee: "California," from This is How Tomorrow Moves
2. Bon Iver: "S P E Y S I D E," from SABLE
3. Mabe Fratti: "Kravitz," from Sentir que no sabe
4. Jem: "Come On Closer," from Finally Woken (20th Anniversary Remastered Edition)
5. Nala Sinephro: "Continuum 3," from Endlessness
6. Jill Fraser: "Beautiful Summer," from Earthly Pleasures

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton