Is 2024 the year the music festival died? Festivals are getting canceled left and right, from Northern California to Florida to Virginia.

Big name festivals that used to sell out in minutes struggled to sell tickets this year, too, like Burning Man and Coachella.

And it's not just America. By one count, over 60 music festivals were canceled in the UK this year alone. In Australia, so many festivals were canceled that one newspaper there recently asked, are the nation's music festivals extinct?

Today on the show, the music festival recession. What's behind it and is it temporary or a permanent cultural shift?

