Alt.Latino's best new music round-up: Rosalía, Twanguero and Wyatt Flores

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre,
Felix Contreras
Published October 9, 2024 at 9:24 AM EDT
Rosalía and Ralphie Choo are featured on this week's Alt.Latino.
Courtesy of the artist
Rosalía and Ralphie Choo are featured on this week's Alt.Latino.

Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre play a few of their favorite new tracks, some from Alt.Latino standbys and some exciting new discoveries, too. Also, we hear from an Alt.Latino listener about a Dominican song that moves her.

Songs featured in this episode:

• Twanguero, "Rumba #2"
• Twanguero, "La Leyenda de Cañaveral"
• Rosalía, "Omega (feat. Ralphie Choo)"
• Wyatt Flores, "Oh Susanna"
• Helado Negro, pablopablo, "Lejos De Más"
• Troker, "El Novio (Versión Mariachi)"
• Los Sufridos, Bad Gyal, "Duro de Verdad pt. 2"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
