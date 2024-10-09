Alt.Latino's best new music round-up: Rosalía, Twanguero and Wyatt Flores

Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre play a few of their favorite new tracks, some from Alt.Latino standbys and some exciting new discoveries, too. Also, we hear from an Alt.Latino listener about a Dominican song that moves her.

Songs featured in this episode:

• Twanguero, "Rumba #2"

• Twanguero, "La Leyenda de Cañaveral"

• Rosalía, "Omega (feat. Ralphie Choo)"

• Wyatt Flores, "Oh Susanna"

• Helado Negro, pablopablo, "Lejos De Más"

• Troker, "El Novio (Versión Mariachi)"

• Los Sufridos, Bad Gyal, "Duro de Verdad pt. 2"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

