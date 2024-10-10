A History of Christian Nationalism

References to God and Christianity are sprinkled throughout American life. Our money has "In God We Trust" printed on it. Most presidents have chosen to swear their oath of office on the Bible.

Christian nationalists want more.

Christian nationalist beliefs are rooted in the idea that the United States was founded as a Christian nation, and that its laws should reflect certain Christian values. And versions of these beliefs are widely held by Americans of different ages, races, and backgrounds. In 2022, a Pew Research poll reported that 45 percent of Americans believe the country should be a Christian nation. More than half of those people said the Bible should influence U.S. laws.

Today on the show: the complex relationship between Christianity and the U.S.

Guests:

Bradley Onishi, Professor at University of San Francisco and author of Preparing for War: The Extremist History of White Christian Nationalism – And What Comes Next

Catherine Brekus, Professor of the History of Religion in America at Harvard Divinity School

