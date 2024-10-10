© 2024 WRVO Public Media
A History of Christian Nationalism

By Rund Abdelfatah,
Ramtin ArabloueiLawrence WuJulie CaineDevin KatayamaCristina KimAnya SteinbergSarah WymanCasey MinerLinah MohammadIrene Noguchi
Published October 10, 2024 at 9:07 AM EDT
Getty Images

References to God and Christianity are sprinkled throughout American life. Our money has "In God We Trust" printed on it. Most presidents have chosen to swear their oath of office on the Bible.

Christian nationalists want more.

Christian nationalist beliefs are rooted in the idea that the United States was founded as a Christian nation, and that its laws should reflect certain Christian values. And versions of these beliefs are widely held by Americans of different ages, races, and backgrounds. In 2022, a Pew Research poll reported that 45 percent of Americans believe the country should be a Christian nation. More than half of those people said the Bible should influence U.S. laws.

Today on the show: the complex relationship between Christianity and the U.S.

Guests:

Bradley Onishi, Professor at University of San Francisco and author of Preparing for War: The Extremist History of White Christian Nationalism – And What Comes Next

Catherine Brekus, Professor of the History of Religion in America at Harvard Divinity School

Rund Abdelfatah
Rund Abdelfatah is the co-host and producer of Throughline, a podcast that explores the history of current events.
Ramtin Arablouei
Ramtin Arablouei is co-host and co-producer of NPR's podcast Throughline, a show that explores history through creative, immersive storytelling designed to reintroduce history to new audiences.
Lawrence Wu
Julie Caine
Julie Caine is senior editor for NPR's Throughline.
Devin Katayama
Devin Katayama is a Senior Producer for NPR's Throughline podcast.
Cristina Kim
Cristina Kim is a reporter/producer for Throughline.
Anya Steinberg
Sarah Wyman
Casey Miner
Casey Miner is an award-winning narrative audio editor, producer and writer.
Linah Mohammad
Linah Mohammad is a producer.
Irene Noguchi
Irene Noguchi is the Executive Producer leading NPR's Enterprise Storytelling Unit, which includes the talented teams creating podcasts Rough Translation, Invisibilia and Embedded.